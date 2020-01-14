Solar Capital (NASDAQ:SLRC) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Solar Capital (NASDAQ:SLRC) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TheStreet lowered Solar Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Solar Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Solar Capital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.63.

Get Solar Capital alerts:

SLRC opened at $20.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $873.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.56. Solar Capital has a 1-year low of $19.72 and a 1-year high of $21.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Solar Capital (NASDAQ:SLRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44. Solar Capital had a return on equity of 7.97% and a net margin of 43.03%. The business had revenue of $39.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.33 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Solar Capital will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Guy Talarico purchased 7,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.86 per share, with a total value of $149,149.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,399.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Steven Hochberg sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.57, for a total transaction of $308,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLRC. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its position in Solar Capital by 107.5% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 137,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,826,000 after acquiring an additional 71,325 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Solar Capital by 416.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 72,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 58,120 shares during the period. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Solar Capital by 93.3% during the 2nd quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 77,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,588,000 after purchasing an additional 37,326 shares during the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Solar Capital during the 2nd quarter worth about $476,000. Finally, Green Square Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Solar Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $415,000. 58.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Solar Capital Company Profile

Solar Capital Ltd. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies. The fund invests in aerospace and defense; air freight & logistics; asset management; automotive; banking; beverage, food and tobacco; building products; buildings and real estate; broadcasting and entertainment; cargo transport; commercial services and supplies; communications equipment; chemicals, plastics and rubber; containers, packaging and glass; construction & engineering; diversified/conglomerate manufacturing; consumer Finance; distributors; diversified/conglomerate services; diversified financial services; diversified real estate sctivities; food products; Footwear; Education Services; diversified telecommunications services; electronics; farming and agriculture; finance; grocery; health care equipment and supplies; health care facilities; education and childcare; home and office furnishing, durable consumer products; hotels, motels, inns and gaming; insurance; restaurants, leisure, amusement, and entertainment; leisure equipment tolls and services, media, multiline retail, multi sector holdings; paper and forest products; personal products; professional services, research and consulting services, software; specialty retail; textiles apparel and luxury goods, thrifts and mortgage finance, trading companies and distributors, utilities, and wireless telecommunication services; industrial conglomerates; internet software and services, IT services, machinery; mining, steel, iron, and non precious metals; oil and gas; personal, food and miscellaneous services; printing and publishing; retail stores; telecommunications; textiles and leather; and utilities.

Read More: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Solar Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solar Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.