Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on VBTX. ValuEngine raised Veritex from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Veritex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Stephens set a $29.00 price objective on Veritex and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Veritex from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Veritex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.33.

Shares of VBTX stock opened at $28.54 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.46. Veritex has a 52 week low of $21.76 and a 52 week high of $29.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 15.51 and a beta of 1.54.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.01). Veritex had a net margin of 20.33% and a return on equity of 10.16%. The company had revenue of $79.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.90 million. Analysts anticipate that Veritex will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Manuel J. Mehos sold 7,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $185,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 434,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,872,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO C Malcolm Holland III sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.10, for a total value of $47,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,277 shares in the company, valued at $2,491,852.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,600 shares of company stock worth $615,040 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VBTX. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in shares of Veritex in the second quarter worth about $51,000. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in Veritex in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Veritex in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $93,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Veritex by 226.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 4,371 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Veritex by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.91% of the company’s stock.

Veritex Company Profile

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, demand, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts, as well as commercial deposit and financial institution money market accounts.

