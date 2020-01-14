BidaskClub Downgrades Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) to Sell

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.
Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on WB. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Weibo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Weibo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of Weibo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Weibo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.69.
NASDAQ WB opened at $51.69 on Tuesday. Weibo has a 1 year low of $34.26 and a 1 year high of $74.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 4.51 and a quick ratio of 4.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.55 billion, a PE ratio of 20.51 and a beta of 2.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.70.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Weibo during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Weibo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in Weibo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $85,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Weibo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in Weibo by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,984 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186 shares during the last quarter. 26.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Weibo
Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover Chinese-language content. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services, and Value-Added Services. The company offers self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform; and discovery products to help users discover content on its platform.
