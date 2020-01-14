BidaskClub Downgrades Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) to Sell

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on WB. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Weibo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Weibo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of Weibo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Weibo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.69.

Get Weibo alerts:

NASDAQ WB opened at $51.69 on Tuesday. Weibo has a 1 year low of $34.26 and a 1 year high of $74.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 4.51 and a quick ratio of 4.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.55 billion, a PE ratio of 20.51 and a beta of 2.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.70.

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The information services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $467.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.84 million. Weibo had a net margin of 31.79% and a return on equity of 28.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Weibo will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Weibo during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Weibo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in Weibo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $85,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Weibo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in Weibo by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,984 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186 shares during the last quarter. 26.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Weibo

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover Chinese-language content. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services, and Value-Added Services. The company offers self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform; and discovery products to help users discover content on its platform.

Recommended Story: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Weibo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weibo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.