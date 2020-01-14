Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) Lifted to Hold at BidaskClub

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on SYRS. Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their target price on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. ValuEngine downgraded Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.46.

Shares of NASDAQ SYRS opened at $8.41 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.92, a quick ratio of 4.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Syros Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $4.45 and a 12 month high of $11.93. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.74. The stock has a market cap of $334.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.40 and a beta of 1.59.

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.43 million. Syros Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 3,115.38% and a negative return on equity of 84.49%. Analysts forecast that Syros Pharmaceuticals will post -1.88 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Jeremy P. Springhorn bought 9,879 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.99 per share, with a total value of $49,296.21. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 24,879 shares in the company, valued at $124,146.21. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 14.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SYRS. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Syros Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $138,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $194,000. Redmile Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 3,888,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,365,000 after acquiring an additional 268,376 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 674,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,999,000 after acquiring an additional 110,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 863.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,409 shares during the period.

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of treatment for cancer and monogenic diseases, and building a pipeline of gene control medicines. Its lead product candidates include SY-1425, a selective retinoic acid receptor alpha agonist, which is in a Phase II clinical trial for genomically defined subsets of patients with acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and myelodysplastic syndrome; SY-1365, a selective cyclin-dependent kinase 7 (CDK7) inhibitor, which is in a Phase I clinical trial that is used for treating patients with solid tumors and blood cancers, including ovarian and breast cancer; and SY-5609, a CDK7 inhibitor, which is in preclinical studies to treat oncology patients.

