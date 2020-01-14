S & T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

S & T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised S & T Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised S & T Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st.

S & T Bancorp stock opened at $40.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.43 and a 200-day moving average of $37.33. S & T Bancorp has a one year low of $33.30 and a one year high of $42.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.41 and a beta of 0.66.

S & T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $74.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.81 million. S & T Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 28.32%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that S & T Bancorp will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its stake in shares of S & T Bancorp by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 23,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $862,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in S & T Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $591,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in S & T Bancorp by 57.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 87,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,187,000 after purchasing an additional 31,722 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in shares of S & T Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $570,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of S & T Bancorp by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 52,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. 62.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About S & T Bancorp

S&T Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for S&T Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts time and demand deposits; and offers commercial and consumer loans, cash management services, and brokerage and trust services, as well as acts as guardian and custodian of employee benefits.

