S & T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

S & T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.
Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised S & T Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised S & T Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st.
S & T Bancorp stock opened at $40.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.43 and a 200-day moving average of $37.33. S & T Bancorp has a one year low of $33.30 and a one year high of $42.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.41 and a beta of 0.66.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its stake in shares of S & T Bancorp by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 23,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $862,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in S & T Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $591,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in S & T Bancorp by 57.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 87,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,187,000 after purchasing an additional 31,722 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in shares of S & T Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $570,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of S & T Bancorp by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 52,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. 62.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About S & T Bancorp
S&T Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for S&T Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts time and demand deposits; and offers commercial and consumer loans, cash management services, and brokerage and trust services, as well as acts as guardian and custodian of employee benefits.
