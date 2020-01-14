Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Zumiez from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Zumiez from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of Zumiez from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Zumiez from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Zumiez from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.14.

Zumiez stock opened at $33.04 on Tuesday. Zumiez has a 52 week low of $18.38 and a 52 week high of $35.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $871.62 million, a P/E ratio of 18.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.61 and a 200-day moving average of $29.21.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The apparel and footwear maker reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $264.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.86 million. Zumiez had a net margin of 5.80% and a return on equity of 14.42%. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Zumiez will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Zumiez news, insider Chris K. Visser sold 4,095 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $139,230.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard Miles Brooks sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $2,400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,653,024 shares in the company, valued at $79,590,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 174,231 shares of company stock worth $5,603,473 over the last 90 days. 23.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in Zumiez by 15.6% during the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 53,310 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $1,391,000 after acquiring an additional 7,190 shares during the period. Ellington Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Zumiez during the second quarter valued at approximately $603,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Zumiez by 34.7% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 46,462 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 11,971 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zumiez during the third quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Zumiez by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 24,746 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the period. 85.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of September 1, 2018, the company operated 703 stores, including 610 stores in the United States, 50 stores in Canada, 36 stores in Europe, and 7 stores in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

