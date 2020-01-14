Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) Lowered to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on TRIP. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on Tripadvisor from $54.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Barclays set a $58.00 price objective on Tripadvisor and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Tripadvisor from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on shares of Tripadvisor from $60.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Cowen raised shares of Tripadvisor from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.40.

Shares of TRIP opened at $30.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.15, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.31. Tripadvisor has a 52 week low of $27.66 and a 52 week high of $60.90.

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The travel company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $428.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $459.39 million. Tripadvisor had a return on equity of 9.18% and a net margin of 7.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tripadvisor will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its holdings in Tripadvisor by 39.7% in the fourth quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 11,179 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 3,178 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in shares of Tripadvisor by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 10,608 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tripadvisor in the 4th quarter valued at $140,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Tripadvisor by 43.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 383,828 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $14,674,000 after buying an additional 115,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its stake in Tripadvisor by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 127,454 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $4,930,000 after buying an additional 17,384 shares during the period. 83.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tripadvisor

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotel and Non-Hotel. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded Websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the Website in 48 markets and 28 languages. It also manages and operates other travel media brands that provide users the comprehensive travel-planning and trip-taking resources in the travel industry, such as airfarewatchdog.com, bookingbuddy.com, cruisecritic.com, familyvacationcritic.com, flipkey.com, thefork.com, holidaywatchdog.com, housetrip.com, jetsetter.com, niumba.com, onetime.com, oyster.com, seatguru.com, smartertravel.com, tingo.com, vacationhomerentals.com, and viator.com, as well as www.bokun.io and holidaylettings.co.uk.

