West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA) Downgraded to Sell at BidaskClub

West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, ValuEngine cut West Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st.

NASDAQ:WTBA opened at $24.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $403.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.24 and a beta of 0.71. West Bancorporation has a one year low of $19.28 and a one year high of $25.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.66.

West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.04. West Bancorporation had a return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 27.17%. The firm had revenue of $19.27 million during the quarter.

In related news, Director Patrick J. Donovan purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.06 per share, with a total value of $36,090.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders purchased 6,500 shares of company stock worth $157,180 over the last ninety days. 3.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of West Bancorporation by 441.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in West Bancorporation in the third quarter worth about $125,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in West Bancorporation by 16.6% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 17,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. bought a new stake in West Bancorporation in the third quarter valued at about $411,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in West Bancorporation by 24.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 4,279 shares during the last quarter. 38.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

West Bancorporation Company Profile

West Bancorporation, Inc operates as the financial holding company for West Bank that provides community banking and trust services to individuals and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. It offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit.

