Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) Downgraded to Sell at BidaskClub

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on shares of Hostess Brands from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Hostess Brands from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Hostess Brands in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hostess Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Hostess Brands in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.75.

Shares of Hostess Brands stock opened at $14.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.04 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.93. Hostess Brands has a one year low of $11.04 and a one year high of $14.86.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $227.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.80 million. Hostess Brands had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 5.88%. Hostess Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Hostess Brands will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Hostess Cdm Co-Invest, Llc sold 133,284 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.55, for a total transaction of $1,939,282.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 133,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,939,282.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 1,098,461 shares of company stock valued at $15,589,515 over the last three months. 23.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in Hostess Brands by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 1,021 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hostess Brands by 0.7% in the third quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 231,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Hostess Brands by 0.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 667,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,633,000 after purchasing an additional 2,198 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Hostess Brands by 312.5% in the third quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Hostess Brands by 0.3% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 932,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,469,000 after purchasing an additional 3,139 shares in the last quarter.

Hostess Brands, Inc, a packaged food company, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes fresh sweet baked goods in the United States. It primarily offer a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, snack pies, and related products. The company operates in two segments, Sweet Baked Goods and In-Store Bakery.

