BidaskClub Downgrades Extraction Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:XOG) to Sell

Extraction Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:XOG) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

XOG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine raised Extraction Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Imperial Capital lowered Extraction Oil & Gas from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Extraction Oil & Gas in a report on Saturday. Stephens lowered Extraction Oil & Gas from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut Extraction Oil & Gas from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $4.00 in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:XOG opened at $1.95 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $270.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.50 and a beta of 1.99. Extraction Oil & Gas has a one year low of $1.33 and a one year high of $5.67.

Extraction Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:XOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The energy company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.03. Extraction Oil & Gas had a net margin of 10.06% and a negative return on equity of 5.61%. The company had revenue of $196.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.88 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Extraction Oil & Gas will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of XOG. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Extraction Oil & Gas by 73.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 808,686 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,421,000 after buying an additional 341,607 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Extraction Oil & Gas by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 241,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 65,690 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Extraction Oil & Gas by 292.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,492 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 20,480 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in Extraction Oil & Gas during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $181,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Extraction Oil & Gas during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $177,000.

About Extraction Oil & Gas

Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc, an independent oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves in the Rocky Mountain region, primarily in the Wattenberg Field of the Denver-Julesburg (DJ) Basin of Colorado. The company also engages in the construction and support of midstream assets to gather, process, and produce crude oil and gas.

