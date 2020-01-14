Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) Rating Increased to Buy at BidaskClub

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James raised their price target on Upland Software from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Upland Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Upland Software from $61.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine raised shares of Upland Software from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Upland Software from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:UPLD opened at $41.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.53. Upland Software has a 1 year low of $27.19 and a 1 year high of $54.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.59.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The software maker reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.20. Upland Software had a positive return on equity of 21.45% and a negative net margin of 11.31%. The firm had revenue of $55.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 48.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Upland Software will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Stephen E. Courter sold 1,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.42, for a total transaction of $49,909.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $401,027.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 11.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UPLD. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Upland Software by 32.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,435,965 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $65,378,000 after purchasing an additional 350,651 shares during the last quarter. CDAM UK Ltd boosted its stake in Upland Software by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter. CDAM UK Ltd now owns 1,154,511 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,246,000 after purchasing an additional 239,485 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Upland Software by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,086,580 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $49,472,000 after purchasing an additional 214,011 shares during the period. Pembroke Management LTD boosted its stake in Upland Software by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 558,774 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,479,000 after purchasing an additional 2,374 shares during the period. Finally, Ashford Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Upland Software by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 414,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,432,000 after buying an additional 65,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.48% of the company’s stock.

Upland Software Company Profile

Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of information technology (IT), process excellence and operations, finance, professional services, and marketing.

