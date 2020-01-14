Core-Mark (NASDAQ:CORE) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Sell

Core-Mark (NASDAQ:CORE) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Core-Mark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of Core-Mark from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Core-Mark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Core-Mark to $34.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Core-Mark from $42.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Core-Mark currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.40.

NASDAQ CORE opened at $25.16 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.10. Core-Mark has a one year low of $24.84 and a one year high of $40.95. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 18.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Core-Mark (NASDAQ:CORE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The business services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. Core-Mark had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 0.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Core-Mark will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Christopher M. Miller sold 3,436 shares of Core-Mark stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.22, for a total value of $90,091.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $743,756.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Core-Mark by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,047,188 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $279,915,000 after acquiring an additional 56,269 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Core-Mark by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,080,735 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $201,806,000 after purchasing an additional 263,876 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Core-Mark by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,366,662 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,890,000 after purchasing an additional 32,735 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Core-Mark by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 865,674 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,801,000 after purchasing an additional 85,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Core-Mark by 1.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 785,356 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,194,000 after purchasing an additional 12,685 shares during the period. 95.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc markets fresh and broad-line supply solutions to the convenience retail industry. The company sells and distributes food products, including fast food, candies, snacks, and groceries, as well as beverages and fresh products, such as sandwiches, juices, salads, produce, dairy, and bread; and non-food products comprising cigars, tobacco, alternative nicotine products, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise and equipment.

