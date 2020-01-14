Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) Rating Lowered to Buy at BidaskClub

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Clarus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Clarus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Clarus in a report on Friday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Clarus presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.60.

NASDAQ CLAR opened at $13.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.54. Clarus has a one year low of $8.56 and a one year high of $15.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 4.32. The company has a market capitalization of $381.41 million, a P/E ratio of 22.81 and a beta of 1.32.

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $60.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.06 million. Clarus had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 4.49%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Clarus will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Clarus by 21.6% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 1,363 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Clarus by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 68,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,000 after acquiring an additional 17,407 shares during the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA purchased a new position in shares of Clarus during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,490,000. Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of Clarus during the 3rd quarter worth about $172,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Clarus by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 372,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,370,000 after purchasing an additional 10,107 shares during the last quarter. 64.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clarus Company Profile

Clarus Corporation focuses on the outdoor and consumer industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Africa, and South America. The company develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products with focus on the climb, ski, mountain, sport, and skincare categories.

