Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Capitol Federal Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th.

Shares of CFFN opened at $13.68 on Tuesday. Capitol Federal Financial has a 52 week low of $12.46 and a 52 week high of $14.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.75 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.92 and a 200-day moving average of $13.84.

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The savings and loans company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. Capitol Federal Financial had a return on equity of 7.02% and a net margin of 26.77%. The business had revenue of $55.67 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CFFN. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Capitol Federal Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial in the second quarter worth $34,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial in the third quarter worth $109,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Capitol Federal Financial by 25.6% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,931 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Capitol Federal Financial in the second quarter valued at $467,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

About Capitol Federal Financial

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Capitol Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including savings accounts, money market accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, and certificates of deposits.

