Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) Downgraded by BidaskClub

Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on CCBG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Capital City Bank Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Hovde Group downgraded shares of Capital City Bank Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Capital City Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

Shares of CCBG opened at $29.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $485.88 million, a PE ratio of 22.40 and a beta of 0.72. Capital City Bank Group has a 1 year low of $21.04 and a 1 year high of $30.95.

Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. Capital City Bank Group had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 18.76%. The business had revenue of $40.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.40 million. Analysts predict that Capital City Bank Group will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

In other Capital City Bank Group news, Director Laura L. Johnson acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.94 per share, for a total transaction of $43,410.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $172,482.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Capital City Bank Group by 11.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 280,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,701,000 after purchasing an additional 28,714 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 49,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,372,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 44,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,106,000 after buying an additional 7,456 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 1,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new position in shares of Capital City Bank Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $359,000. 40.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Capital City Bank Group

Capital City Bank Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Capital City Bank that provides a range of banking and banking-related services to individual and corporate clients in Florida, Georgia, and Alabama. It offers financing for commercial business properties, equipment, inventories, and accounts receivable, as well as commercial leasing and letters of credit; treasury management services; and merchant credit card transaction processing services.

