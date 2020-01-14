Catasys (NASDAQ:CATS) Upgraded to Hold at BidaskClub

Catasys (NASDAQ:CATS) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

CATS has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Catasys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Catasys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.20.

Shares of CATS opened at $15.71 on Tuesday. Catasys has a 52-week low of $9.07 and a 52-week high of $20.83. The firm has a market cap of $260.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.65 and a beta of 1.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.22 and its 200-day moving average is $16.10.

Catasys (NASDAQ:CATS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $8.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.10 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Catasys will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CATS. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Catasys by 257.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 9,923 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Catasys during the 2nd quarter worth $372,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Catasys during the 2nd quarter worth $302,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Catasys by 88.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 17,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Catasys by 3,667.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 460,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,855,000 after purchasing an additional 448,435 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.54% of the company’s stock.

Catasys Company Profile

Catasys, Inc provides big data predictive analytics, artificial intelligence and telehealth, combined with human intervention services to health plans and other third party payors. It offers OnTrak solution to improve treatment outcomes and lower the utilization of medical and behavioral health plan services.

