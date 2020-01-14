Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Hold

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on AGIO. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.18.

Get Agios Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Agios Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $45.31 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 5.30 and a quick ratio of 5.24. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $28.36 and a 1-year high of $68.94. The company has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of -7.51 and a beta of 2.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.49.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.85) by $0.04. Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 70.07% and a negative net margin of 356.42%. The firm had revenue of $26.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.63) earnings per share. Agios Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 71.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Agios Pharmaceuticals will post -6.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Agios Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Jacqualyn A. Fouse purchased 40,322 shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.00 per share, with a total value of $1,249,982.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 41,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,293,382. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Carman Alenson sold 2,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total transaction of $147,765.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired 451,611 shares of company stock worth $13,999,941 in the last three months. 3.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 82.6% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,010 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 430.6% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,109 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC increased its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 63.0% during the 2nd quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,851 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of novel investigational medicines to treat cancer and rare genetic diseases. It focuses on diseases that are directly caused by changes in genes or chromosomes, often passed from one generation to the next.

Recommended Story: Stocks at 52 Week High

Receive News & Ratings for Agios Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agios Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.