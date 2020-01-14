BOSTON OMAHA (NASDAQ:BOMN) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

BOSTON OMAHA (NASDAQ:BOMN) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet raised BOSTON OMAHA from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. ValuEngine raised BOSTON OMAHA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th.

Shares of BOMN stock opened at $21.00 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.22. BOSTON OMAHA has a 1 year low of $18.44 and a 1 year high of $28.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 7.44 and a quick ratio of 7.44.

BOSTON OMAHA (NASDAQ:BOMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $10.82 million during the quarter. BOSTON OMAHA had a negative return on equity of 2.81% and a negative net margin of 23.33%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOMN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in BOSTON OMAHA by 458.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 5,649 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in BOSTON OMAHA by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 16,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of BOSTON OMAHA by 95.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 11,452 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of BOSTON OMAHA by 80.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 33,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 15,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BOSTON OMAHA in the third quarter worth $1,483,000. Institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

About BOSTON OMAHA

Boston Omaha Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the outdoor billboard advertising business in the southeast United States. The company is also involved in the surety insurance and related brokerage, and investment businesses. As of March 11, 2019, it operated approximately 2,900 billboards containing approximately 5,400 advertising faces of which 61 are digital displays.

