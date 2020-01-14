CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) Downgraded by BidaskClub

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

CARG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of CarGurus to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. TheStreet raised shares of CarGurus from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CarGurus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. CarGurus presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.70.

CarGurus stock opened at $34.87 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.85. CarGurus has a one year low of $28.65 and a one year high of $45.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of 61.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.13 and its 200 day moving average is $34.87.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.10. CarGurus had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 7.44%. The company had revenue of $150.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.99 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. CarGurus’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CarGurus will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Anastasios Parafestas sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.03, for a total transaction of $620,600.00. Also, CEO Langley Steinert sold 36,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.16, for a total transaction of $1,338,354.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,884,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,172,710.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,071,739 shares of company stock worth $40,220,091 over the last three months. Insiders own 34.51% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in CarGurus by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,585,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,687,000 after purchasing an additional 512,647 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of CarGurus by 46.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,176,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,939,000 after buying an additional 1,632,759 shares during the period. HMI Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of CarGurus by 248.5% in the third quarter. HMI Capital LLC now owns 4,357,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,870,000 after buying an additional 3,107,349 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of CarGurus by 4.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,532,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,440,000 after buying an additional 59,333 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of CarGurus by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 884,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,390,000 after buying an additional 21,255 shares in the last quarter. 79.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, and Spain. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

