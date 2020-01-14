Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Buy”

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.17.

Shares of BBBY stock opened at $15.00 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.09. Bed Bath & Beyond has a twelve month low of $7.31 and a twelve month high of $19.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The retailer reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.41). Bed Bath & Beyond had a positive return on equity of 8.09% and a negative net margin of 7.06%. The company had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. Bed Bath & Beyond’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bed Bath & Beyond will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 14.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 270,168 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,590,000 after purchasing an additional 33,307 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond by 832.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 117,454 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after buying an additional 104,857 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond by 5.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,615,415 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $18,772,000 after buying an additional 81,921 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 7,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,100 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Finally, AXA lifted its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 259.6% during the 2nd quarter. AXA now owns 95,643 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 69,043 shares during the period.

Bed Bath & Beyond Company Profile

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

