Apollo Endosurgery (NASDAQ:APEN) Cut to “Hold” at ValuEngine

Apollo Endosurgery (NASDAQ:APEN) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Apollo Endosurgery from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st.

APEN stock opened at $2.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.31, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.33. Apollo Endosurgery has a 1 year low of $2.50 and a 1 year high of $4.10. The company has a market cap of $57.81 million, a P/E ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.04.

Apollo Endosurgery (NASDAQ:APEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $11.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.37 million. Apollo Endosurgery had a negative return on equity of 176.86% and a negative net margin of 71.59%. As a group, analysts expect that Apollo Endosurgery will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Apollo Endosurgery stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Apollo Endosurgery Inc (NASDAQ:APEN) by 42.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,737 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,229 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of Apollo Endosurgery worth $122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.03% of the company’s stock.

About Apollo Endosurgery

Apollo Endosurgery, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of medical devices. Its products include OverStitch and OverStitch Sx Endoscopic Suturing System that enables advanced endoscopic procedures by allowing physicians to place full thickness sutures and secure the approximation of tissue through a flexible endoscope; Orbera365 Managed Weight Loss System; and the BIB for the treatment of overweight and obese adults.

