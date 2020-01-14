Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) Downgraded to Sell at BidaskClub

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ATEC. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price target on shares of Alphatec from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Alphatec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on shares of Alphatec from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alphatec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.90.

Shares of ATEC stock opened at $7.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $451.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.68 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.92 and a 200-day moving average of $5.84. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Alphatec has a 1-year low of $1.18 and a 1-year high of $7.75.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical technology company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.03). Alphatec had a negative return on equity of 151.54% and a negative net margin of 47.55%. The company had revenue of $29.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.85 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alphatec will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jeffrey P. Rydin sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.06, for a total transaction of $141,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 243,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,720,846.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig E. Hunsaker sold 12,000 shares of Alphatec stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $84,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 844,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,913,376. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 96,000 shares of company stock valued at $673,200. Corporate insiders own 34.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Alphatec by 143.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,686 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 3,937 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphatec by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Alphatec during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Alphatec during the second quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alphatec during the third quarter worth $46,000. 38.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and promotion of products for the surgical treatment of spine disorders. Its product portfolio and pipeline address the cervical, thoracolumbar, and intervertebral regions of the spine; and cover various spinal disorders and surgical procedures.

