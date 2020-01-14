Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) Upgraded at BidaskClub

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on AAOI. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of Applied Optoelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $10.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Applied Optoelectronics from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Applied Optoelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Applied Optoelectronics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.58.

Shares of AAOI opened at $13.54 on Tuesday. Applied Optoelectronics has a 52-week low of $8.34 and a 52-week high of $18.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.35 and its 200-day moving average is $10.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.96. The firm has a market cap of $271.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.55 and a beta of 2.19.

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $46.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.75 million. Applied Optoelectronics had a negative return on equity of 8.12% and a negative net margin of 19.57%. Applied Optoelectronics’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Applied Optoelectronics will post -1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAOI. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Applied Optoelectronics by 44.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,206,771 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,406,000 after buying an additional 373,423 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Applied Optoelectronics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,084,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Applied Optoelectronics by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,950,555 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,331,000 after acquiring an additional 79,610 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Applied Optoelectronics by 358.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 54,829 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 42,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Applied Optoelectronics by 139.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 49,599 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 28,918 shares during the period. 61.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Applied Optoelectronics Company Profile

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various fiber-optic networking products worldwide. It offers optical modules, lasers, transmitters and transceivers, and turn-key equipment, as well as headend, node, and distribution equipment. The company sells its products to Internet data center operators, cable television and telecommunications equipment manufacturers, and Internet service providers through its direct and indirect sales channels.

