Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) Cut to Sell at BidaskClub

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on BSRR. ValuEngine upgraded Sierra Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sierra Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Sierra Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.50.

Shares of Sierra Bancorp stock opened at $28.16 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Sierra Bancorp has a twelve month low of $22.67 and a twelve month high of $30.15. The stock has a market cap of $430.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.95.

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $30.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.82 million. Sierra Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 25.98%. Analysts forecast that Sierra Bancorp will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Kenneth Taylor sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.39, for a total value of $141,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,078,820. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP James F. Gardunio sold 3,162 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.77, for a total transaction of $87,808.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,271.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 13,162 shares of company stock worth $363,809. Corporate insiders own 10.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 4.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,076,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,185,000 after acquiring an additional 46,380 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Sierra Bancorp by 1.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 582,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,809,000 after purchasing an additional 5,672 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Sierra Bancorp by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 456,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,380,000 after purchasing an additional 5,825 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Sierra Bancorp by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 381,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,350,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Sierra Bancorp by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 264,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,031,000 after purchasing an additional 12,076 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.49% of the company’s stock.

Sierra Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the Sierra that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in California. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

