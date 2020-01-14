Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU)

AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q4 2019 earnings per share estimates for AC Immune in a report issued on Thursday, January 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Welford now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.21) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.20). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for AC Immune’s FY2020 earnings at ($0.72) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.34) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.44) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.54) EPS.

Get AC Immune alerts:

AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $33.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.50 million. AC Immune had a net margin of 45.19% and a return on equity of 19.18%.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on ACIU. ValuEngine raised AC Immune from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded AC Immune from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AC Immune from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective (up previously from $8.00) on shares of AC Immune in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised AC Immune from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

NASDAQ ACIU opened at $9.40 on Monday. AC Immune has a 12 month low of $3.25 and a 12 month high of $12.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $618.85 million, a PE ratio of -11.46 and a beta of 0.37. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 22.08 and a quick ratio of 22.09.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of AC Immune in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of AC Immune in the third quarter valued at $62,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of AC Immune by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 3,113 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AC Immune by 516.5% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 122,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after acquiring an additional 102,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of AC Immune by 34.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 166,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $924,000 after acquiring an additional 42,414 shares during the last quarter. 27.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AC Immune Company Profile

AC Immune SA, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, designs, and develops therapeutic and diagnostic products for prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases associated with protein misfolding. Its SupraAntigen and Morphomer platforms are designed to generate vaccines, antibodies, and small molecules, which selectively interact with misfolded proteins that are common in a range of neurodegenerative diseases.

Featured Story: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Receive News & Ratings for AC Immune Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AC Immune and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.