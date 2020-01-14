Q4 2019 EPS Estimates for Banc of California Inc (NYSE:BANC) Lowered by Piper Sandler

Banc of California Inc (NYSE:BANC) – Analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q4 2019 EPS estimates for Banc of California in a report released on Thursday, January 9th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Clark now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.16. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Banc of California’s Q1 2020 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.27 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.00 EPS.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The bank reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.68). Banc of California had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 7.67%. The firm had revenue of $62.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. Banc of California’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on BANC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Banc of California from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Banc of California from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Banc of California from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.67.

BANC stock opened at $17.04 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.91. Banc of California has a 52-week low of $13.10 and a 52-week high of $17.66. The company has a market capitalization of $862.93 million, a PE ratio of 34.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Banc of California by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 70,605 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $998,000 after buying an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its position in Banc of California by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 15,232 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Banc of California by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,828 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in Banc of California by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 30,533 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in Banc of California by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 18,936 shares of the bank’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,489 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

In other Banc of California news, CEO Jared M. Wolff acquired 16,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.18 per share, with a total value of $250,470.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,872 shares in the company, valued at $2,320,596.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director James Andrew Barker acquired 10,820 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.39 per share, with a total value of $177,339.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,405 shares in the company, valued at $55,807.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 11.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th. Banc of California’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.98%.

Banc of California Company Profile

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, retirement, and interest and noninterest-bearing demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

