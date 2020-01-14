Q1 2020 Earnings Forecast for K92 Mining Inc (CVE:KNT) Issued By Cormark

K92 Mining Inc (CVE:KNT) – Equities researchers at Cormark reduced their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for K92 Mining in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 8th. Cormark analyst T. Breytenbach now anticipates that the company will earn $0.05 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.09. Cormark currently has a “Top Pick” rating on the stock. Cormark also issued estimates for K92 Mining’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.13 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.40 EPS.

Separately, Pi Financial raised their price objective on K92 Mining from C$4.00 to C$4.50 in a research report on Friday.

CVE:KNT opened at C$3.18 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$2.74 and its 200 day moving average price is C$2.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $680.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.75. K92 Mining has a 1-year low of C$1.03 and a 1-year high of C$3.37.

K92 Mining Company Profile

K92 Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver concentrates. Its principal property is the Kainantu gold mine that includes the Irumafimpa and Kora deposits covering an area of approximately 410 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province.

