CGI Group, Inc. (TSE:GIB) Expected to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $1.25 Per Share

Posted by on Jan 14th, 2020

CGI Group, Inc. (TSE:GIB) – Research analysts at Desjardins dropped their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for CGI Group in a report issued on Thursday, January 9th. Desjardins analyst M. Yaghi now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.25 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.32. Desjardins has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for CGI Group’s Q2 2020 earnings at $1.30 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.32 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.30 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $5.16 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.88 EPS.

CGI Group (TSE:GIB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported C$1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$1.21. The company had revenue of C$2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.99 billion.

