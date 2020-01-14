Chegg Inc (NYSE:CHGG) to Post Q4 2019 Earnings of $0.09 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Chegg Inc (NYSE:CHGG) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q4 2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Chegg in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill forecasts that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.09 for the quarter.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on CHGG. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Chegg in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chegg from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Chegg in a research note on Monday, November 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Lake Street Capital reduced their target price on Chegg from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Chegg from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.46.

Shares of NYSE:CHGG opened at $41.21 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 9.50 and a quick ratio of 9.50. Chegg has a one year low of $28.29 and a one year high of $48.22. The company has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 457.89, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.01.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $94.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.04 million. Chegg had a negative net margin of 3.27% and a positive return on equity of 9.53%. Chegg’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share.

In other news, Director Marne L. Levine sold 4,375 shares of Chegg stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.54, for a total transaction of $142,362.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,507.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael A. Osier sold 6,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.26, for a total transaction of $246,189.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 762,822 shares of company stock worth $27,753,273 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chegg by 18,377.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 599,961 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,871,000 after purchasing an additional 596,714 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Chegg by 196.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 163,622 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,237,000 after buying an additional 108,483 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Chegg by 107.9% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,943 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after buying an additional 15,543 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Chegg by 6.0% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 12,662 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Chegg during the second quarter valued at approximately $319,000.

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students on their journey from high school to college and into their career with tools designed to help them pass their test, pass their class, and save money on required materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include digital products and services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

