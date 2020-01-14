FY2019 EPS Estimates for Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ADMS) Boosted by Svb Leerink

Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ADMS) – Research analysts at Svb Leerink lifted their FY2019 earnings estimates for shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 8th. Svb Leerink analyst M. Goodman now forecasts that the specialty pharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($3.89) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($3.94). Svb Leerink also issued estimates for Adamas Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.92) EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at ($0.63) EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($1.95) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.05) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.25) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.30 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently commented on ADMS. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Adamas Pharmaceuticals to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Bank of America cut Adamas Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $9.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, September 30th. ValuEngine upgraded Adamas Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $7.00 price target (down from $8.00) on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.63.

ADMS stock opened at $5.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.72, a quick ratio of 6.15 and a current ratio of 6.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.45. The company has a market capitalization of $153.22 million, a P/E ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 1.70. Adamas Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $3.35 and a 52-week high of $12.57.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.99) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.90) by ($0.09). Adamas Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 205.30% and a negative net margin of 215.09%. The business had revenue of $13.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.36 million.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADMS. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 144.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,396 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 13,247 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 46,928 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 4,381 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,195,088 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,609,000 after acquiring an additional 112,278 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.99% of the company’s stock.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for patients suffering from chronic neurologic disorders. The company offers GOCOVRI, an extended release capsule for the treatment of dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson's disease receiving levodopa-based therapy, with or without concomitant dopaminergic medications.

