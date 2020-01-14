Oppenheimer Weighs in on Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc.’s Q4 2019 Earnings (NYSE:CMG)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer raised their Q4 2019 EPS estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note issued on Thursday, January 9th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Bittner now forecasts that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $2.78 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.50. Oppenheimer currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill’s Q1 2020 earnings at $4.03 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $5.27 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $4.55 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $4.20 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $18.05 EPS.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $3.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 23.97%. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.16 earnings per share.

Several other research firms also recently commented on CMG. Maxim Group boosted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $825.00 to $875.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $797.00 to $831.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. William Blair reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $590.00 to $850.00 in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $819.87.

CMG stock opened at $863.00 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $832.33 and a 200 day moving average of $801.84. The firm has a market cap of $23.84 billion, a PE ratio of 95.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.71. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a twelve month low of $499.76 and a twelve month high of $877.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth Bank of Australia boosted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 77.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 39 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. 93.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 5,078 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $874.90, for a total transaction of $4,442,742.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 33,659 shares in the company, valued at $29,448,259.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $813.11, for a total transaction of $609,019.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 26,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,656,371.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,543 shares of company stock valued at $5,608,996 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 2,491 restaurants, including 2,452 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 37 Chipotle restaurants internationally, and two non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

