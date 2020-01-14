First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) to Post Q4 2019 Earnings of $0.29 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) – Research analysts at B. Riley decreased their Q4 2019 earnings per share estimates for First Commonwealth Financial in a research report issued on Thursday, January 9th. B. Riley analyst S. Moss now expects that the bank will post earnings of $0.29 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.30. B. Riley also issued estimates for First Commonwealth Financial’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.30 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.33 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.25 EPS.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. First Commonwealth Financial had a net margin of 26.01% and a return on equity of 10.76%. The firm had revenue of $91.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Commonwealth Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. ValuEngine downgraded First Commonwealth Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on First Commonwealth Financial in a research report on Friday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.67.

Shares of NYSE FCF opened at $14.15 on Monday. First Commonwealth Financial has a twelve month low of $12.02 and a twelve month high of $14.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.56. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FCF. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,224,562 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,965,000 after buying an additional 209,096 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in First Commonwealth Financial by 2.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,641,552 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,112,000 after acquiring an additional 36,630 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in First Commonwealth Financial during the second quarter worth $19,160,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in First Commonwealth Financial by 0.4% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,249,423 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,592,000 after purchasing an additional 4,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in First Commonwealth Financial by 1.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 754,532 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,164,000 after purchasing an additional 10,424 shares in the last quarter. 67.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, and small and mid-sized businesses in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (ATM) services, as well as Internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

