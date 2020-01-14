Wedbush Weighs in on SLM Corp’s Q4 2019 Earnings (NASDAQ:SLM)

SLM Corp (NASDAQ:SLM) – Investment analysts at Wedbush dropped their Q4 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of SLM in a report issued on Thursday, January 9th. Wedbush analyst H. Coffey now expects that the credit services provider will earn $0.29 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.30. Wedbush also issued estimates for SLM’s Q1 2020 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.35 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.38 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.55 EPS.

Get SLM alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of SLM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of SLM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. SLM has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.75.

Shares of SLM stock opened at $8.41 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.75 and its 200 day moving average is $8.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 7.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.43. SLM has a 1 year low of $7.76 and a 1 year high of $11.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The credit services provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $405.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $397.58 million. SLM had a return on equity of 20.63% and a net margin of 25.04%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. SLM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.21%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of SLM in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in SLM by 245.9% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 105,500 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $931,000 after buying an additional 75,000 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in SLM in the third quarter valued at $278,000. Banco de Sabadell S.A boosted its position in SLM by 3.1% during the third quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 234,497 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,107,000 after acquiring an additional 7,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in SLM by 102.0% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,276,639 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $28,916,000 after acquiring an additional 1,654,621 shares during the last quarter. 98.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SLM Company Profile

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a saving, planning, and paying for college company in the United States. The company originates and services private education loans to students or their families. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high yield savings accounts; omnibus accounts; and a consumer savings network that provides financial rewards on everyday purchases to help families save for college.

Featured Story: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for SLM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SLM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.