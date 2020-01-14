Brokers Set Expectations for Alaris Royalty Corp.’s Q4 2019 Earnings (TSE:AD)

Alaris Royalty Corp. (TSE:AD) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial raised their Q4 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Alaris Royalty in a report issued on Wednesday, January 8th. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn now forecasts that the company will earn $0.60 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.40. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on AD. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Alaris Royalty from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Alaris Royalty from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Desjardins increased their price target on shares of Alaris Royalty from C$23.50 to C$24.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Cormark raised their price target on shares of Alaris Royalty from C$23.25 to C$24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$23.00.

Shares of AD stock opened at C$22.28 on Monday. Alaris Royalty has a fifty-two week low of C$17.70 and a fifty-two week high of C$22.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $816.90 million and a PE ratio of 11.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.60, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 4.71. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$22.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$20.49.

Alaris Royalty (TSE:AD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.42 by C($0.05). The business had revenue of C$30.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$30.10 million.

In other Alaris Royalty news, Director E. Mitchell Shier sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$21.99, for a total value of C$54,968.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$494,712.

Alaris Royalty Company Profile

Alaris Royalty Corp. is a private equity firm specializing in management buyouts, growth capital, lower & middle market, later stage, industry consolidation, growth capital, and mature investments. The firm does not invest in turnarounds and start-ups. It prefers to invest in the companies based in all industries except for those with a declining asset base, such as oil and gas resource companies, or any industry that carry the risk of obsolescence such as high tech and focuses on business services, professional services, information services, healthcare services, distribution & logistics, industrials, consumer products.

