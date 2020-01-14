B. Riley Equities Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Alimera Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:ALIM)

Alimera Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:ALIM) – Analysts at B. Riley cut their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Alimera Sciences in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 8th. B. Riley analyst A. D’silva now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($2.63) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($2.55). B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Alimera Sciences’ Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at ($0.59) EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.99) EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.69 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Alimera Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alimera Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Alimera Sciences in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.50.

Shares of Alimera Sciences stock opened at $6.69 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.40. Alimera Sciences has a 12 month low of $2.96 and a 12 month high of $18.15.

Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60). The firm had revenue of $12.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.75 million.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Alimera Sciences stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Alimera Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:ALIM) by 13.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,128,404 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 130,414 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.59% of Alimera Sciences worth $1,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

In related news, CEO Richard S. Eiswirth, Jr. acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.21 per share, with a total value of $521,000.00. Also, Director John Snisarenko acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.95 per share, for a total transaction of $49,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 114,000 shares of company stock valued at $595,270 in the last three months. 14.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Alimera Sciences

Alimera Sciences, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of prescription ophthalmic pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. It focuses on diseases affecting the back of the eye or retina. The company offers ILUVIEN, an intravitreal implant for the treatment of diabetic macular edema (DME), which is a disease of the retina that affects individuals with diabetes and could lead to severe vision loss and blindness.

