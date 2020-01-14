FY2019 Earnings Forecast for Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:APLS) Issued By Wedbush

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:APLS) – Investment analysts at Wedbush cut their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Thursday, January 9th. Wedbush analyst L. Chico now expects that the company will post earnings of ($4.09) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($4.01). Wedbush has a “Underperform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Apellis Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2019 earnings at ($1.12) EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at ($1.03) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($1.13) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($1.18) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($4.42) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.74) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.85) EPS.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on APLS. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from to in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Apellis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apellis Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.09.

Shares of APLS opened at $40.34 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.24 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 10.12 and a current ratio of 10.12. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $12.50 and a one year high of $42.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.75 and its 200-day moving average is $28.05.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by ($0.09).

In other news, CEO Cedric Francois sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.82, for a total value of $139,100.00. 10.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $355,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 32.0% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 3,914 shares in the last quarter. III Capital Management acquired a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $169,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 7.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 47,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after buying an additional 3,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 75,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after buying an additional 909 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.84% of the company’s stock.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is APL-2 that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy in age-related macular degeneration and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria diseases; and in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of cold agglutinin and warm antibody autoimmune hemolytic anemia diseases, as well as in Phase II clinical trials to treat four types of glomerular diseases, such as C3 glomerulopathy, IgA nephropathy, primary membranous nephropathy, and lupus nephritis.

