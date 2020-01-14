FY2019 EPS Estimates for Ares Management Corp Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:ARES)

Ares Management Corp (NYSE:ARES) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2019 EPS estimates for shares of Ares Management in a report released on Wednesday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. O’hara now expects that the asset manager will earn $1.52 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.50. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Ares Management’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.51 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.94 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Ares Management in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. ValuEngine lowered Ares Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Ares Management in a research report on Monday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Ares Management in a research note on Monday, October 7th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Ares Management from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.71.

Shares of ARES stock opened at $36.32 on Monday. Ares Management has a 52-week low of $19.00 and a 52-week high of $37.00. The stock has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.58, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.33 and its 200-day moving average is $30.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The asset manager reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $466.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.15 million. Ares Management had a return on equity of 18.98% and a net margin of 7.76%. Ares Management’s quarterly revenue was up 93.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. This is a positive change from Ares Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio is 90.14%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Ares Management during the first quarter worth approximately $145,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Ares Management in the 2nd quarter valued at $140,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Ares Management by 56.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 392,098 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $10,262,000 after purchasing an additional 141,623 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Ares Management by 41.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 493,541 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $12,916,000 after purchasing an additional 145,797 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Ares Management in the 2nd quarter valued at $9,468,000. 66.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ares Management Company Profile

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

