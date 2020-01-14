Barrington Research Comments on Blucora Inc’s FY2019 Earnings (NASDAQ:BCOR)

Blucora Inc (NASDAQ:BCOR) – Investment analysts at Barrington Research lifted their FY2019 earnings estimates for Blucora in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 8th. Barrington Research analyst A. Paris. Jr now expects that the information services provider will post earnings per share of $1.62 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.59. Barrington Research currently has a “Buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Blucora’s Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.33) EPS.

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The information services provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20). Blucora had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 13.87%. The business had revenue of $149.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 56.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Blucora from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Blucora from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub cut shares of Blucora from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. TheStreet downgraded Blucora from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Blucora from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.50.

Blucora stock opened at $24.02 on Monday. Blucora has a 1 year low of $18.40 and a 1 year high of $37.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.14. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.80, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.77.

In related news, CEO John S. Clendening sold 14,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.92, for a total transaction of $355,110.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BCOR. FMR LLC boosted its position in Blucora by 47.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 670,352 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $22,376,000 after purchasing an additional 215,375 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Blucora by 44.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,881 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 2,754 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Blucora by 2.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 280,844 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,530,000 after acquiring an additional 7,744 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Blucora by 751.0% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 53,610 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after acquiring an additional 47,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Blucora by 2.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 674,158 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $20,474,000 after acquiring an additional 16,309 shares in the last quarter. 94.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Blucora

Blucora, Inc provides technology-enabled financial solutions to consumers, small business owners, and tax professionals in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Tax Preparation. The Wealth Management segment offers an integrated platform of brokerage, investment advisory, and insurance services to financial advisors.

