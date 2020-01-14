CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) to Post FY2019 Earnings of $0.08 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) – Oppenheimer upped their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of CEVA in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, January 10th. Oppenheimer analyst A. Uerkwitz now forecasts that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $0.08 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.04. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for CEVA’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.14 EPS.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.19. CEVA had a negative net margin of 0.91% and a positive return on equity of 0.94%. The firm had revenue of $23.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on CEVA. BidaskClub cut shares of CEVA from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CEVA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of CEVA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.40.

Shares of CEVA opened at $28.15 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $603.49 million, a P/E ratio of 255.91 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 6.80 and a current ratio of 6.80. CEVA has a 52 week low of $21.69 and a 52 week high of $33.16.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CEVA. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in CEVA by 976.6% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,658 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,504 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of CEVA by 324.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,412 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,844 shares during the period. Tyers Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CEVA by 10.4% during the second quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 3,552 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Elkfork Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of CEVA by 10.4% during the second quarter. Elkfork Partners LLC now owns 4,884 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in CEVA by 10.4% in the second quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 6,216 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

CEVA, Inc licenses signal processing platforms and artificial intelligence processors for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) serving the mobile, consumer, automotive, industrial, and Internet-of-Things (IoT) markets worldwide. The company licenses a family of signal processing intellectual properties (IPs), including platforms for 5G baseband processing in handsets and base station RAN; integrated cellular IoT solutions; digital signal processor (DSP) platforms incorporating voice input algorithms and software for voice enabled devices; and DSP platforms for advanced imaging and computer vision in various camera-enabled devices, as well as a family of self-contained artificial intelligent (AI) processors that address a range of edge applications.

