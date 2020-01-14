SONY FINL HOLDI/ADR (OTCMKTS:SNYFY) Earns Daily Media Sentiment Score of 1.33

Media headlines about SONY FINL HOLDI/ADR (OTCMKTS:SNYFY) have trended somewhat positive recently, InfoTrie reports. The research group identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. SONY FINL HOLDI/ADR earned a news impact score of 1.33 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news stories about the company an news buzz score of 5 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SONY FINL HOLDI/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of SONY FINL HOLDI/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th.

Shares of SNYFY stock opened at $24.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.80 and a 200-day moving average of $23.06. The stock has a market cap of $10.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.57 and a beta of 0.96. SONY FINL HOLDI/ADR has a 52-week low of $17.52 and a 52-week high of $25.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08.

About SONY FINL HOLDI/ADR

Sony Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services in Japan and internationally. The company operates in life insurance, non-life insurance, and banking businesses. Its insurance products include death-protection, medical, educational endowment, living benefit, and other insurance products; and non-life insurance products comprise automobile, medical, and cancer insurance products, as well as reinsurance services.

