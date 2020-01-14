Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday after Wedbush lowered their price target on the stock to . The stock had previously closed at $152.69, but opened at $149.01. Advance Auto Parts shares last traded at $145.26, with a volume of 2,138,600 shares changing hands.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Advance Auto Parts from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $168.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Monday. Nomura reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price objective (down from $162.00) on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Wolfe Research lowered Advance Auto Parts from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $128.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Monday, October 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Advance Auto Parts has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.86.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new stake in Advance Auto Parts during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 66.9% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 3,687.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 38.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the 4th quarter valued at $64,000.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $156.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.04. The company has a market cap of $10.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.84.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.05. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 4.58%. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.37%.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile (NYSE:AAP)

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories, belts and hoses, brakes and brake pads, chassis and climate control parts, clutches and drive shafts, engines and engine parts, exhaust systems and parts, hub assemblies, ignition components and wires, radiators and cooling parts, starters and alternators, and steering and alignment parts.

