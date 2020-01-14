Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) Stock Price Down 8.4% on Insider Selling

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)’s stock price was down 8.4% during mid-day trading on Monday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $101.97 and last traded at $103.07, approximately 2,201,220 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 119% from the average daily volume of 1,004,340 shares. The stock had previously closed at $112.48.

Specifically, CFO Matt Abernethy sold 1,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.33, for a total transaction of $191,362.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eiry Roberts sold 2,632 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.11, for a total value of $292,441.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,465 shares of company stock valued at $4,237,168 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Neurocrine Biosciences alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NBIX shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Neurocrine Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 13th. TheStreet raised Neurocrine Biosciences from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $115.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.29.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.63. The stock has a market cap of $10.36 billion, a PE ratio of 468.50, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 7.08, a quick ratio of 6.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.07). Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 5.67% and a net margin of 3.12%. The business had revenue of $222.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 4,023,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,734,000 after purchasing an additional 265,200 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 189.4% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,124,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,957,000 after purchasing an additional 735,992 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,041,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,805,000 after purchasing an additional 91,310 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,739,000. Finally, Capital Bank & Trust Co increased its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 49.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 322,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,199,000 after purchasing an additional 106,796 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.46% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers and develops pharmaceuticals for the treatment of neurological and endocrine-related diseases and disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2), which is used for the treatment of movement disorders; ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for use in women's health.

Read More: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.