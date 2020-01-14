Portola Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PTLA) Given Daily News Impact Score of -3.62

Media headlines about Portola Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PTLA) have trended very negative on Tuesday, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. InfoTrie scores the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than six thousand blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Portola Pharmaceuticals earned a coverage optimism score of -3.62 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave headlines about the biopharmaceutical company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

Shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $13.84 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a quick ratio of 5.85, a current ratio of 5.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Portola Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $13.50 and a 52 week high of $37.95.

Portola Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PTLA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $36.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.64 million. Portola Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 282.04% and a negative net margin of 275.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 159.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.08) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Portola Pharmaceuticals will post -3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen dropped their target price on Portola Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. BidaskClub lowered Portola Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Citigroup lowered their price target on Portola Pharmaceuticals from $51.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.38.

In other Portola Pharmaceuticals news, Director Hollings Renton sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $545,820. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel therapeutics in the areas of thrombosis and other hematologic disorders and inflammation in the United States. The company offers Andexxa, an antidote for patients treated with rivaroxaban and apixaban when reversal of anticoagulation is needed due to life-threatening or uncontrolled bleeding; and Bevyxxa (betrixaban), an oral, once-daily Factor Xa inhibitor for the prevention of venous thromboembolism in adult patients hospitalized for an acute medical illness.

