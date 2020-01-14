Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) Stock Price Down 6.2% After Insider Selling

Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) shares dropped 6.2% during mid-day trading on Monday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $104.24 and last traded at $105.47, approximately 1,663,800 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 82% from the average daily volume of 912,600 shares. The stock had previously closed at $112.44.

Specifically, insider Roger D. Dansey sold 2,000 shares of Seattle Genetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.07, for a total value of $228,140.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 28,472 shares of Seattle Genetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.61, for a total transaction of $3,063,871.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 207,916 shares of company stock valued at $21,351,597. Corporate insiders own 33.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SGEN shares. Leerink Swann raised their price objective on shares of Seattle Genetics from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Seattle Genetics from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Seattle Genetics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Guggenheim lowered Seattle Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut Seattle Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Seattle Genetics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.56.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $115.02 and its 200 day moving average is $90.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.92 and a beta of 1.98.

Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $213.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.85 million. Seattle Genetics had a negative net margin of 37.97% and a negative return on equity of 19.17%. The business’s revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.42) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Seattle Genetics, Inc. will post -1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SGEN. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Seattle Genetics in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Seattle Genetics by 333.3% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 325 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in Seattle Genetics during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Seattle Genetics by 215.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 511 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Finally, Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Seattle Genetics during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. 95.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Seattle Genetics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas.

