Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) Sees Large Volume Increase After Analyst Upgrade

Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday after BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on the stock from $84.00 to $88.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock. 5,906,077 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 335% from the previous session’s volume of 1,359,263 shares.The stock last traded at $79.89 and had previously closed at $72.91.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded Hexcel from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Bank of America downgraded Hexcel from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $95.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Canaccord Genuity lowered Hexcel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Hexcel from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $78.00 to $91.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of Hexcel in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hexcel has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.66.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in Hexcel in the third quarter worth $57,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Hexcel during the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Hexcel by 46.4% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 751 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Hexcel by 134.7% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,216 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new stake in Hexcel during the third quarter worth about $158,000. 96.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.04. The firm has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a PE ratio of 26.19, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 21st. The aerospace company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. Hexcel had a return on equity of 21.74% and a net margin of 12.73%. The business had revenue of $572.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $598.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hexcel Co. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in cars, boats, and trains.

