Portola Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PTLA) Shares Down 5.8% on Analyst Downgrade

Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PTLA)’s stock price fell 5.8% on Monday after Oppenheimer downgraded the stock from an outperform rating to a market perform rating. Oppenheimer now has a $17.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $40.00. Portola Pharmaceuticals traded as low as $13.50 and last traded at $13.90, 113,127 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 94% from the average session volume of 1,910,385 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.76.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on Portola Pharmaceuticals from $51.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. ValuEngine raised Portola Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Portola Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, November 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen decreased their target price on Portola Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.38.

In related news, Director Hollings Renton sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $545,820. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 22,916 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Portola Pharmaceuticals by 34.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,801 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Portola Pharmaceuticals by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,695 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Portola Pharmaceuticals by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,191 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the period. Finally, Empire Life Investments Inc. grew its position in Portola Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% in the second quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 59,159 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares in the last quarter.

The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 2.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 5.88 and a quick ratio of 5.85.

Portola Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PTLA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $36.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.64 million. Portola Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 275.13% and a negative return on equity of 282.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 159.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.08) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel therapeutics in the areas of thrombosis and other hematologic disorders and inflammation in the United States. The company offers Andexxa, an antidote for patients treated with rivaroxaban and apixaban when reversal of anticoagulation is needed due to life-threatening or uncontrolled bleeding; and Bevyxxa (betrixaban), an oral, once-daily Factor Xa inhibitor for the prevention of venous thromboembolism in adult patients hospitalized for an acute medical illness.

