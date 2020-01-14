Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) Shares Up 1.6% on Analyst Upgrade

Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS)’s stock price rose 1.6% during mid-day trading on Monday after Craig Hallum upgraded the stock from a hold rating to a buy rating. Craig Hallum now has a $5.00 price target on the stock. Nautilus traded as high as $3.25 and last traded at $3.27, approximately 41,283 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 755,589 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.22.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded Nautilus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Imperial Capital cut Nautilus from an “outperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $4.50 to $2.00 in a report on Monday, November 11th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Nautilus from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nautilus from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Nautilus has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.14.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Nautilus by 41.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,170,736 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,588,000 after purchasing an additional 345,892 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nautilus by 90.6% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,241,629 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after purchasing an additional 590,187 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Nautilus by 92.7% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 118,415 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 56,975 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Nautilus by 58.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 9,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Trading Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Nautilus by 684.2% during the second quarter. Walleye Trading Advisors LLC now owns 119,429 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 104,200 shares during the last quarter. 61.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.85 and a 200-day moving average of $1.63. The firm has a market cap of $95.72 million, a P/E ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.17). Nautilus had a negative net margin of 30.19% and a negative return on equity of 17.57%. The company had revenue of $61.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.86 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Nautilus, Inc. will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Nautilus (NYSE:NLS)

Nautilus, Inc, a consumer fitness products company, designs, develops, sources, and markets cardio and strength fitness products, and related accessories for consumer and commercial use in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Direct and Retail. It offers specialized cardio products, treadmills, ellipticals, bike products, strength products, home gyms, dumbbells, and weight benches primarily under the Nautilus, Bowflex, Octane Fitness, Schwinn, and Universal brands.

