Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) Receives Media Impact Rating of 1.67

News coverage about Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) has been trending somewhat positive this week, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. The research group ranks the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than six thousand news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Penumbra earned a media sentiment score of 1.67 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news headlines about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

These are some of the news articles that may have impacted Penumbra’s ranking:

Get Penumbra alerts:

PEN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Penumbra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine lowered Penumbra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $192.00 price target on shares of Penumbra in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Penumbra from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective (up previously from $175.00) on shares of Penumbra in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $187.50.

NYSE PEN opened at $162.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 318.49, a P/E/G ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 0.73. Penumbra has a 1 year low of $122.40 and a 1 year high of $185.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $164.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a current ratio of 5.24.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $139.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.98 million. Penumbra had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 8.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Penumbra will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Penumbra news, insider James Robert Pray sold 5,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.06, for a total value of $800,269.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,578 shares in the company, valued at $236,794.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Lynn Rothman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.32, for a total transaction of $851,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,045,883.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,452 shares of company stock worth $7,770,395 over the last ninety days. 9.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Penumbra

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Japan, and internationally. The company offers neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, DDC, and PX SLIM brands; aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the ACE and the 3D Revascularization Device brands.

Recommended Story: Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Penumbra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penumbra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.