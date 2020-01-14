Extremely Critical News Coverage Extremely Likely to Impact Vale (NYSE:VALE) Stock Price

Press coverage about Vale (NYSE:VALE) has been trending extremely negative this week, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. The research firm identifies positive and negative press coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Vale earned a news sentiment score of -5.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned press coverage about the basic materials company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

A number of research firms have weighed in on VALE. HSBC set a $13.00 target price on shares of Vale and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Vale from $17.00 to $16.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Vale from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Vale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Vale from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $17.50 in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Vale currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.96.

Shares of NYSE:VALE opened at $13.32 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.51 billion, a PE ratio of 7.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.20. Vale has a twelve month low of $10.20 and a twelve month high of $15.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.19.

Vale (NYSE:VALE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $10.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.62 billion. Vale had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 20.52%. Analysts anticipate that Vale will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Vale

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. It operates through Ferrous Minerals, Coal, and Base Metals segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and others ferrous products and services; and provides related logistic services.

