Frontier Lithium (CVE:FL) Given Media Sentiment Rating of -3.00

Media coverage about Frontier Lithium (CVE:FL) has been trending very negative this week, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. The research group ranks the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than six thousand blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Frontier Lithium earned a media sentiment score of -3.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news coverage about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of CVE:FL opened at C$0.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $43.87 million and a PE ratio of -32.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.28 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.28. Frontier Lithium has a 52 week low of C$0.20 and a 52 week high of C$0.47.

Frontier Lithium Company Profile

Frontier Lithium Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mining properties in Canada. The company explores for lithium, tantalum, rubidium, and cesium metals. It holds interests the PAK Lithium Project covering 6,976 hectares of area located in northwestern Ontario, Canada. Frontier Lithium Inc has a strategic partnership agreement with XPS Expert Process Solutions to develop a process to refine spodumene concentrate into lithium hydroxide.

